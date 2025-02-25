Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty in red, M&M up 1 per cent Market Opening Bell on Friday 25, 2025: While the 30-share BSE Sensex was marginally up, the NSE Nifty 50 was in red in the opening trade.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened mixed on Tuesday, February 24, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex was marginally up, the NSE Nifty 50 was in red in the opening trade. The Sensex was up 39.93 points or 0.05 per cent at 74,440.30 while the Nifty was down by 36.9 points or 0.001 per cent at 22,516.45.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Nestle India were among the major gainers with M&M gaining over 1 per cent. Shares of TCS, Titan, Infosys, L&T and Kotak Bank were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade with TCS losing around 1 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, 1,382 stocks were trading in the green, while 908 were trading in the red. 92 of them remained unchanged in early trade.

What Gift Nifty Indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened slightly higher at 22,644 against the previous close of 22,570 on Tuesday.

Asia Markets Today

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 148.82 points or 0.68 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 397.04 points or 1.03 per cent. Most of the Asia-Pacific markets were negative, with South Korea’s Kospi falling 9.14 points or 0.35 per cent.