Market Closing Bell: Stock markets snap 2-day rally amid profit booking in banking, IT shares

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmarks indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday amid profit-booking in IT, banking and auto shares. The Sensex fell 624.82 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 81,551.63 against the previous close of 82,176.45. During the day, it touched a high of 82,410.52 and a low of 81,121.70. The Nifty 50 index ended the session at 24,826.20, 174.95 points or 0.70 per cent lower than the previous close of 25,001.15. During the day, it hit a high of 25,062.90 and a low of Rs 24,704.15.

Among sectors, all leading sectoral indices including Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG ended in the red, with the Nifty FMCG losing the most, 0.88 per cent, at the end of the session.

However, the broader markets ended in the mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index gaining 0.15 per cent to 57,154.50 points and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index adding 0.10 per cent to 17,725.45 points at the end of the session.

“Investors booked profit ahead of the monthly expiry on Thursday in spite of a positive sentiment in European markets and strong gains in US futures. While markets may stay choppy due to global uncertainty, India still offers a lot of solace to investors because of its strong growth factors,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

From the Sensex 30 pack, UltraTech Cement fell the most by 2.21 per cent, followed by ITC which declined 2.01 per cent. Tata Motors, NTPC, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Eternal were among the laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Nestle and Asian Paints were the gainers.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 135.98 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,745.72 crore, according to exchange data.