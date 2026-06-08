Market Closing Bell: Sensex tumbles 719 points, Nifty near 23,100 as crude oil rises

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session lower on Monday, June 8, 2026, as international crude oil prices rose more than 4.8 per cent, trading above the USD 94 per barrel mark. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 719.08 points or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 73,524.26. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 243.70 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 23,123. During the day, the BSE hit a high of 73,934.35 and a low of 73,318.94, gyrating 615.42 points. The Nifty 50 recovered a bit from its intraday lows of 23,070, but failed to sustain momentum in the second half.

"The overall market bias remains cautiously negative as the index continues to trade below key resistance levels despite intraday recovery attempts. Broad-based weakness across sectors and the failure to sustain higher levels indicate that market participants remain risk-averse," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Top gainers and losers

The market closed on with a negative bias, featuring 7 advancing stocks and 23 declining ones out of the 30 stocks of the Sensex. Eternal, Indigo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, and TCS were among the gainers, Eternal being the biggest loser with a fall of 3.24 per cent. On the flip side, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, BEL, Bharati Airtel and SBIN were among the gainers.

On the other hand, of the 50 companies in the Nifty 50, only 9 closed in the green, while the remaining 41 closed in the red. Among the Sensex companies, Power Grid's shares closed with the highest gain of 1.79 per cent today. Whereas, Eternal's shares closed with the highest loss of 3.24 per cent.

Global market today

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended significantly lower. The Kospi plunged 8.29 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 index dropped 3.85 per cent.

Markets in Europe were trading in the negative territory.

US markets ended sharply lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 4.18 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.64 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.35 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)