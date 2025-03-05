Market Closing Bell: Sensex surges 740 point, Nifty breaks 10-day losing streak From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers.

Benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 740 points while Nifty snapped its 10-day losing streak on Wednesday following value buying in utilities and power shares and a strong trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged by 740.30 points or 1.

01 per cent to close at 73,730.23. The index jumped 943.87 points or 1.29 per cent to hit an intra-day high of 73,933.80.

Cutting short its record 10-day falling streak, the broader Nifty of NSE rebounded by 254.65 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 22,337.30. During the day, it appreciated by 312.25 points or 1.41 per cent to a high of 22,394.90.

Broader markets also closed higher with the BSE smallcap gauge climbing 2.80 per cent and midcap index advancing 2.66 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms appreciated by Rs 7,97,247.7 crore to Rs 3,93,04,041.

75 crore (USD 4.51 trillion).

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Zomato were the laggards.

Also, local factors such as an increase in the February PMI index also boosted the sentiment in the markets, Tapse said.

India's services sector activity witnessed a sharp uptick in February boosted by improving domestic and international demand, which resulted in a quicker expansion in output and a substantial increase in employment, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from January's 26-month low of 56.5 to 59.0 in February, indicating a sharp rate of expansion.

All the sectoral BSE indices ended higher, with Utilities surging 4.40 per cent, Power by 3.67 per cent, Services by 3.64 per cent, metal by 3.52 per cent, Telecommunication by 3.36 per cent, Commodities by 2.88 per cent and Oil & Gas by 2.46 per cent.

With PTI inputs