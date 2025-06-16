Market Closing Bell: Sensex surges 677 points, Nifty ends near 24,950 In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the positive territory.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Monday, supported by gains in largecap stocks and a rally in global shares amid a drop in Brent crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 677.55 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,796.15. During the day, it surged 747.22 points or 0.92 per cent to 81,865.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 227.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 24,946.50.

Biggest Gainers, Losers

Among 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest gainers.

Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the positive territory. European markets were quoting in the green.

US markets ended lower on Friday.

"Today, the benchmark indices bounced back sharply; the Nifty ends 221 points higher, while the Sensex was up by 678 points. Among sectors, almost all major sectoral indices traded in positive territory, but the IT and Tourism indices outperformed, gaining over 1.5 percent. Technically, after a muted open, the market successfully cleared the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or the 24,850/81500 resistance mark. Following the breakout, positive momentum intensified. On daily charts, it has formed a bullish candle, and on intraday charts, it is holding an uptrend continuation formation, which is broadly positive," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Wholesale Price Inflation

Meanwhile, wholesale price inflation (WPI) declined to a 14-month low of 0.39 per cent in May on easing prices of food articles and fuel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,263.52 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.