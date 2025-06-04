Market Closing Bell: Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak, settles 261 points higher, Nifty above 24,600 Market Closing Bell: Among sectors, all leading sectoral indices, including Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma, ended in the green territory, with the Nifty Metal gaining 0.08 per cent.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded on Wednesday after three days of decline amid strong global cues and expectations of a rate cut. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 260.74 or 0.32 per cent to settle at 80,998.25 against the previous close of 80,737.51. During the day, it touched a high of 81,087.29 and a low of 80,777.65 in the rangebound session. The 50-issue NSE Nifty went up 77.70 points or 0.32 per cent to 24,620.20. It had closed at 24,542.50 in the last trading session. During the day, it hit a high of 24,644.45 and a low of Rs 24,530.45.

Positive Momentum In Broader Market

Among sectors, all leading sectoral indices, including Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma, ended in the green territory, with the Nifty Metal gaining 0.08 per cent. However, Nifty Metal fell 0.70 per cent at the end of the session.

The broader markets ended in the green territory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index surging 0.71 per cent to 57,924.65 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index adding 0.79 per cent to 18,257.10 points at the end of the session.

"The domestic market traded in a narrow range with a mildly positive bias, supported by favourable global cues such as strong U.S. job data and signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed, driven by better than estimated earnings growth and moderation in valuation. Investors are now focused on the RBI policy meeting starting today, with expectations of a rate cut and clarity on the future growth & inflation forecast," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Top Gainers, Losers

Among Sensex firms, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Reliance were among the gainers, with Eternal gaining 3.32 per cent to end the session at Rs 245.50. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, TCS, Titan and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,853.83 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.