Market Closing Bell: Sensex slips 573 points; Nifty at 24,718 as Iran-Israel conflict keeps investors on edge Market Closing Bell: Equity indices have dipped, and sensitive sectors like aviation, tyre manufacturers, and OMCs took a hit on fears of rising input costs.

Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the volatile session with a fall of nearly 1 per cent on Friday, June 13, 2025, amid a rise in tension in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex dived 573.38 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 81,118.60 against the previous close of 81,691.98. During the day, it touched a high of 81,238.68 and a low of 80,354.59. The 50-issue NSE Nifty dropped 169.60 points or 0.68 per cent to 24,718. It had closed at 24,888.20 in the last trading session. During the day, it hit a high of 24,754.35 and a low of Rs 25,081.30.

The broader markets also ended in the red territory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.37 per cent to 58,277.45 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropping 0.49 per cent to 18,374.80 points at the end of the session.

Among sectors, while Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank ended in the red territory, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty were in the green.

Red Flag For India

The latest flare-up between Israel and Iran has jolted global markets, with oil prices shooting up over 7 per cent. Brent crude is now touching USD 74.46 per barrel. Equity indices have dipped, and sensitive sectors like aviation, tyre manufacturers, and OMCs took a hit on fears of rising input costs.

According to experts, this is a red flag for India, which imports over 85 per cent of its crude.

"Every USD 10 jump in crude can push inflation up by around 35 bps and widens the trade deficit. Fortunately, inflation is currently at a six-year low, giving the RBI some breathing room (which they have already exercised with the recent rate cuts). But if tensions persist, second-order effects on logistics, food, and fuel could kick in. Investors will need to brace for short-term volatility while watching how the geopolitical narrative evolves in the weeks ahead," said Ram Medury, Founder and CEO at Maxiom Wealth.

Biggest Gainers, Losers

Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and Maruti were the only gainers, with Tech Mahindra gaining 1.02 per cent to end the session at Rs 1,660.50. On the other hand, Adani Ports, ITC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, according to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,831.42 crore on Thursday.