Market Closing Bell: Sensex settles over 100 points higher, Nifty ends at 25,141 in volatile session Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,301.87 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the volatile session with some gains. After a roller-coaster activity, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex rose 123.42 or 0.42 per cent to settle at 82,515.14 against the previous close of 82,391.72. During the day, it touched a high of 82,783.51 and a low of 82,308.91. The 50-issue NSE Nifty went up 37.15 points or 0.15 per cent to 25,141.40. It had closed at 25,104.25 in the last trading session. During the day, it hit a high of 25,222.15 and a low of Rs 25,081.30.

However, the broader markets ended in the red territory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.49 per cent to 59,388.15 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropping 0.53 per cent to 18,798.75 points at the end of the session.

Among sectors, while Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank ended in the red territory, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto were in the green with Nifty IT adding 1.26 per cent at the end of the session.

"Technically, after an intraday up move, the market experienced selling pressure near the 25,200/82700 levels. On daily charts, it has formed a small Doji candlestick pattern, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. We believe that as long as the market trades within the 25,000/82000 to 25,200/ 82700 range, this range-bound behavior is likely to continue. A successful breakout above 25,200/82700 could push the market up to the 25,350–25,400/83000-83300 levels. On the other hand, below 25,000/82000, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If the market falls below this level, it could slip to the 24,850–24,775/81700-81500 range," Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Among Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Eternal were among the gainers, with HCL Tech gaining 3.22 per cent to end the session at Rs 245.50. On the other hand, Power Grid, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,301.87 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.