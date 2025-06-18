Market Closing Bell: Sensex recovers from day's low but ends in red, Nifty above 24,800 Market Closing Bell: The stock market recovered from the day's low but ended in the red as the continuing tensions in the Middle East and volatility in oil prices dragged the overall sentiment.

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower after being volatile throughout the day as the continuing tensions in the Middle East and volatility in oil prices dragged the overall sentiment. Additionally, anticipation ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting contributed to the instability in the Indian market. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 138.64 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 81,44.66. During the day, it touched a high of 81,858.97 and a low of Rs 81,314.62. The 50-share NSE Nifty managed to stay above the 24,800 93.10 points and ended the session at 24,812.05.

Among 30 Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Asian Paint were the biggest gainers, with IndusInd Bank gaining over five per cent. TCS, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, and Nestle India were the laggards.

Nifty, Sensex Has Formed Indecisive Pattern

"The benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at 24900/81850. The Nifty ended in the negative territory, while the Sensex was down by 140 points. Among sectors, the Consumer durables index was the top gainer, gaining 0.90 per cent, whereas the Nifty Media and Capital Markets indices shed nearly 1 per cent. Technically, Nifty/Sensex has formed indecisive pattern at equilibrium levels on daily charts that indicate at temporary weakness. We believe that as long as the market is trading below 24,800/81400, the weak sentiment is likely to continue," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in the positive territory while, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in the red.

Foreign Institutional Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,482.77 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,207.19 crore.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 212.85 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,583.30. The 50-share Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.37 per cent to 24,853.40.