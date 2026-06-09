Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty witness recovery after a pause in Iran-Israel tensions

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a mild recovery to end the session in green on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, following a pause in Iran-Israel tensions and softer crude prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 394.50 points or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 73,918.76. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 119.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 23,242.10. During the day, the BSE hit a high of 74,035.41 and a low of 73,426.18, gyrating 609.23 points. The Nifty 50 was up 119.10 points and closed at Rs 23,242.10. After a positive start, the benchmark fell to a low of 23,104.45 but recovered by over 100 points to close in the green.

Sector-wise, PSU Banks, BANKEX, Services, Private Banks, Financial Services, Realty, Top 10 Banks, Auto, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Capital Goods, Commodities, Healthcare, FMCG, Metal, Energy, Telecommunication, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, and Hospitals witnessed buying interest and outperformed during the session. Banking and financial stocks led the recovery, providing strong support to the broader market.

"The overall market bias remains cautiously positive as the index recovered strongly from intraday lows and managed to close well above the day's low despite early profit booking. The ability to hold above key support levels indicates improving sentiment and selective accumulation at lower levels. As long as the Sensex sustains above the 73,000–73,200 support zone, the possibility of further recovery remains intact. However, a decisive move above 74,500–74,700 will be crucial to strengthen bullish momentum and improve the broader market outlook," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Top gainers and losers

The market closed on with a positive bias, featuring 20 advancing stocks and 10 declining ones out of the 30 stocks of the Sensex. Indigo, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers, with Indigo being the biggest gainer at 3.86 per cent. On the flip side, Titan, NTPC, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among the losers, with Titan the biggest, down 2.14 per cent.

Rupee rises 25 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 25 paise to close at 95.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as Brent crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels after a pause in US-Iran hostilities.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)