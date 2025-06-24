Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty pare gains but end in green Market Closing Bell: Among 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers, with Adani Ports ending the session with a gain of 2.58 per cent.

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, pared early gains on Tuesday, i.e. on June 24, 2025, amid reports that Iran has violated the ceasefire and fired missiles at Israel. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 158.32 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 82,055.11 after shedding over 900 points from the day’s top. During the day, it touched a high of 83,018.16. The 50-share NSE Nifty hit a record high above the 25,300 level for the first time in 2025. But it pared gains to close up 72 points at 25,044.35.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers, with Adani Ports ending the session with a gain of 2.58 per cent. On the other hand, Power Grid, Trent, NTPC, Maruti and HCL Tech were among the laggards, with Power Grid falling 1,52 per cent.