Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session in green, Trent gains 3%

Mumbai:

Stock market benchmark indices ended a volatile trading session on Friday higher amid buying in blue-chip bank shares and positive global cues as hopes of progress in the US-Iran peace negotiations added to markets' optimism. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 75,415.35. During the day, it surged 627.61 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 75,810.97. However, the market failed to sustain at elevated levels, as profit booking erased a major portion of the early gains in the latter half.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 64.60 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 23,719.30.

Top gainers, losers

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major winners, with Trent ending the session with a gain of 3.1 per cent. Sun Pharma, ITC, Power Grid and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

"The overall market bias remains sideways to cautiously positive as the index continues to hold above key support levels despite intraday volatility. Selective strength in banking and metal-related sectors is offering support to the broader market, while weakness in IT and defensive pockets is limiting stronger upside momentum. Traders may continue to witness stock-specific action until Sensex decisively breaks above the 76,000–76,200 resistance zone or slips below the 74,800 support range," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Global market today

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher. Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.



US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,891.21 crore in the previous session, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 75,183.36. The Nifty skidded 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 23,654.70.