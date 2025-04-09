Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end in red despite RBI's rate cut The broader markets also ended the session in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.51 per cent to 49,582.05 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended the session with a 0.86 per cent fall to 15,256.75 points.

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the red on Wednesday i.e. on April 9, 2025 - a day after some relief. The Sensex ended the session 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent lower at 73,847.15, while the Nifty 50 wrapped up the session at 22,399.15 - 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent lower than the previous close amid tariff-related uncertainty from the US.

In the previous session, the Nifty had closed at 22,535.85, and the Sensex had settled at 74,227.08.

From the Sensex 30 pack, Nestle India, Hindustan Uniliver, Titan, Power Grid and Ultra Tech Cement ended in the positive territory today. State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were the biggest gainers.

"In India, a cut in the repo rate, along with the adaptation of an accommodative policy stance, is taken as a constructive step. However, it has done little to uplift overall market sentiment, as the world is embracing recessionary risk. The IT sector continues to lag ahead of Q4 results, which are estimated to be weak. Pharma remains cautious over potential headwinds arising from the imposition of U.S. tariffs on the industry. On a positive note, domestic focus sectors like FMCG are trading better due to lack of recessionary risk from global slowdown," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,994.24 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,097.24 crore, according to exchange data.