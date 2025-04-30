Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat, shares of Bajaj twins crack 5% Market Closing Bell: Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

Mumbai:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat after a highly volatile session on Wednesday, i.e. on April 20, 2025, amid growing concern over geopolitical tensions and selling in Bajaj twins. The stock market ended in the red after two days of a rally. However, sustained foreign fund inflows, however, restricted the markets' decline.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge declined 46.14 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 80,242.24. During the day, it hit a high of 80,525.61 and a low of 79,879.15, gyrating 646.46 points.

The NSE Nifty ended marginally lower by 1.75 points or 0.01 per cent at 24,334.20.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv dropped over per cent, while Bajaj Finance tanked almost 5 per cent each.

The shares of Bajaj Finserv ended the session at Rs 1,952.40, a fall of 5.45 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,065 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched a low of Rs 1,927. Similarly, Bajaj Finance ended the session 4.99 per cent lower at Rs 8,635.70 against the previous close of Rs 9,089.30.

Meanwhile, NBFC firm Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,940 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were among the other laggards from the 30-share pack.

Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

"Today, the benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty ended 2 points lower, while the Sensex was down by 46 points. Among sectors, Capital Market, PSU Bank, Media, and Defence indices corrected sharply, shedding over 2 per cent, whereas the Reality index gained 1.21 per cent. Technically, the market is consistently facing selling pressure near the 24,450/80500 resistance zone, and it also formed a double top pattern on intraday charts, which supports temporary weakness from the current levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Shanghai SSE Composite settled lower while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended higher.