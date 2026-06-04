Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty advance marginally to end volatile session in green

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty delivered a decent recovery to end the session with a slight gain on Thursday. The market started the session under pressure amid weak global cues, elevated crude oil prices, persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and continuous geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, the profit booking stopped, allowing both the Nifty and Sensex to recover sharply from the day's lows. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 13.84 points or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 74,360.01. The 50-share NSE Nifty added 10.95 points, or 0.05 per cent to end at 23,416.55. During the day, the BSE hit a high of 74,544.24 and a low of 73,807.30, gyrating 736.94 points.

Biggest gainers and losers

Titan, Eternal, ITC, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India were among the top gainers of the Sensex 30 pack, with Titan adding 3.34 per cent. Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech and Adani Ports were among the laggards, with Infosys losing 1.76 per cent.

"The rebound once again highlighted the market's ability to attract buying interest whenever valuations become attractive near critical support zones," Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.