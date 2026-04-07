Market Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 509.73 points to settle at 74,616.58, Nifty above 23,100

Mumbai:

Indian benchmark indices rallied for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The market started today's trading in the red, but after 01.30 pm, buying picked up and the market picked up pace. On the second day of the week, on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed at 74,616.58 points with a rise of 509.73 points (0.69 per cent). Whereas, NSE's Nifty 50 index added 155.40 points (0.68 per cent) today and closed at 22,968.25 points.

Shares of 19 out of 30 companies of the Sensex 30 pack closed in the green, while the stocks of all the remaining 11 companies closed in the red with losses. Similarly, shares of 35 of 50 companies in the Nifty 50 closed in the green, while the stocks of the remaining 15 closed in the red.

"The domestic market extended its recovery trend, although the session opened on a weak note amid elevated crude prices and caution ahead of Trump’s deadline for Iran. Gains remained largely confined to IT, FMCG, and metals, while broader market breadth stayed weak, reflecting persistent caution. IT stocks advanced on valuation comfort and support from INR-related benefits, while FMCG gained on positive pre-result commentary from large players," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Among the Sensex companies, HCL Tech shares were the biggest gainer, ending the trading session at Rs 1441.40, a jump of 2.77 from the previous close. Tata Group company TCS closed with a gain of 2.68 per cent. Whereas, shares of the country's largest airline company, Indigo, closed with the highest loss of 0.87 per cent.

Top gainers and losers

From the Sensex 30 pack, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Bharati Airtel, and Sun Pharma were among the biggest gainers. On the other hand, Indigo, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Trent were among the biggest losers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,167.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 8,088.70 crore.