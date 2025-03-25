Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 23,650 amid volatility The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 700 points lower than the high of the day to settle at 78,017.19. During the day, it advanced 757.31 points to 78,741.69.

Market Closing Bell: Benchmark indices ended flat on Tuesday, i.e. on March 25, amid volatility and profit booking. Despite the solid start, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended at the lows of the day.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 700 points lower than the high of the day to settle at 78,017.19. During the day, it advanced 757.31 points to 78,741.69.

The NSE Nifty rose 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 23,668.65.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

On the other hand, Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

"After a six-day recovery rally, the broader market witnessed some profit booking, particularly in small and mid-cap stocks, where premium valuations still exist. On the other hand, the IT sector posted gains, driven by positive global cues stemming from expectations of softer tariffs and a recent correction in valuations. In the near-term, investor sentiment is expected to be cautious as they await clarity on trade policy between US-India. Meanwhile, attention is shifting towards the quarterly results, which are anticipated to shed light on the recovery in earnings growth. Favourable indicators, such as expected rate cuts and rupee movements, continue to support the market sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled in the negative territory, while Nikkei ended in the green.

US markets ended in the positive zone on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued buying on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 3,055.76 crore, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought equities worth Rs 98.54 crore.