Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat after volatile session, Nifty holds 25,450 From the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and ITC were among the gainers, with Hindustan Unilever gaining over 3 per cent.

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged on Monday, July 7, 2025, in a highly volatile trade. The market remained at the edge amid caution ahead of the July 9 US tariff deadline, weak trends in Asian markets and foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex finally ended 9.61 points or 0.01 per cent up at 83,442.50. During the day, the index touched a high of 83,516.82 and a low of 83,262.23.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 25,458.30, a fall of 2.70 points or 0.01 per cent from the previous close.

"The market traded sideways, as investor sentiment turned cautious amid renewed trade tensions, as the final deal with the US is expected to be postponed, adding uncertainties in the short term. Domestically, from the falling interest rates and tax cuts, the Q1FY26 quarter earnings are viewed optimistically by investors for triggers to adopt an accumulation strategy. FMCG stocks garnered attention today on expectations of a sequential uptick in urban demand, underpinned by margin stabilisation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and ITC were among the gainers, with Hindustan Unilever gaining over 3 per cent.

However, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Eternal were among the laggards. BEL was the biggest loser and fell 2.46 per cent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower while South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher. European markets were trading on a mixed note.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up by 0.29 per cent to USD 68.50 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 760.11 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

With PTI inputs