Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 700 points higher, Nifty holds 25,200, IT stocks rise Market Closing Bell: Among 30 Sensex firms, Titan, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and TCS were the biggest gainers, with Titan ending the session with a gain of 3.61 per cent.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, continued their positive momentum on Wednesday, i.e. on June 25, 2025, as investors turned optimistic with easing geopolitical tensions and encouraging global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 82,755.51 after. During the day, it touched a high of 82,815.91. The 50-share NSE Nifty too was up 200.40 points to settle at 25,244.75.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Titan, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and TCS were the biggest gainers, with Titan ending the session with a gain of 3.61 per cent. On the other hand, BEL, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards, with BEL falling 1,52 per cent.

"Market breadth was strong, with nearly 2,000 shares advancing against around 600 decliners, indicating broad-based buying interest. The upside momentum was primarily fueled by gains in key sectors such as IT, auto, and FMCG. Major contributors included Titan Company, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel, with Bharti Airtel hitting a 52-week high during the session. Investor confidence was bolstered by a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which eased concerns over Middle East tensions and contributed to a drop in crude oil prices," said Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to withdraw capital. They booked profit of Rs 5,266.01 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,209.60 crore.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled significantly higher.

European markets were trading on a mixed note in mid-session trade. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.21 per cent to USD 67.95 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex settled in the green, climbing 158.32 points or 0.19 per cent to 82,055.11. On similar lines, the Nifty rose by 72.45 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 25,044.35.