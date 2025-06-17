Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 212 points lower, Nifty at 24,853, Tata Motors slips 2% Market Closing Bell: In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in the positive territory while, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in the red.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower as investors turned cautious over US President Donald Trump's call for an evacuation of Tehran amid rising tension in the Middle East and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 212.85 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,583.30. During the day, it touched a high of 81,890.15 and a low of Rs 81,427.01. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 93.10 points or 0.37 per cent to 24,853.40.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Infosys, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC were the biggest gainers. Sun Pharma, Eternal, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were the laggards. With Tata Motors, Eternal and SunPharma slipping around 2 per cent each.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in the positive territory while, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in the red.

"The benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty ends 93 points lower, while the Sensex was down by 213 points. Among sectors, the IT index was the top gainer, gaining 0.64 percent, whereas the Pharma and Healthcare indices shed nearly 2 percent. Technically, a reversal formation on intraday charts and a bearish candle on daily charts indicate temporary weakness. We believe that as long as the market is trading below 24,900/81800, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, 24,775/81200 would be the immediate support zones for traders. Below this, the market could slip to 24,675-24,625/80900-80700. On the flip side, above 24,900/81800, the sentiment could change. If it moves above this level, it could rally up to 25,000-25,100/82100-82500," said Shrikant Chouhan – Head Equity Research.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in the positive territory while, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in the red.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,539.42 crore on Monday. But Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,780.

96 crore.

European markets were trading lower in mid-session deals.

US markets ended higher on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.69 per cent to USD 74.47 a barrel.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.55 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,796.15. The Nifty climbed 227.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 24,946.50.