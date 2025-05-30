Market Closing Bell: Sensex dips 182 points, Nifty settles at 24,750 ahead of domestic GDP data Market Closing Bell: The broader markets too ended in the red territory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index shedding 0.06 per cent to 57,420 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index falling 0.03 per cent to 17,883.30 points at the end of the session.

Market Closing Bell: Stock markets ended the last trading session of May in the red as traders turned cautious ahead of the release of domestic GDP data. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex dipped 182.01 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 81,451.01 against the previous close of 81,633.02. During the day, it touched a high of 81,698.21 and a low of 81,286.45. The 50-issue NSE Nifty shed 82.90 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,750.70. It had closed at 24,833.60 in the last trading session. During the day, it hit a high of 24,863.95 and a low of Rs 24,717.40.

Among sectors, all leading sectoral indices, including Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma, ended in the red territory, with the Nifty IT falling 1.15 per cent and Nifty Metal nosediving 1.69 per cent at the end of the session.

The broader markets too ended in the red territory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index shedding 0.06 per cent to 57,420 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index falling 0.03 per cent to 17,883.30 points at the end of the session.

"Nifty has been struggling to move beyond a certain level. Immediate support is placed at 24,700; a breach below this level could lead to a decline towards 24,500. On the higher side, 24,800 is likely to act as a crucial resistance, as call writers have built significant positions at that level," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Despite tepid performance in the Nfity 50 and Sensex, both the benchmark indices ended the month with gains of over 1.5 per cent.

Among Sensex firms, Eternal, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Reliance were also among the gainers, with Eternal gaining 4.58 per cent to end the session at Rs 238.75. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, NTPC and Infosys were among the laggards.