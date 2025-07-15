Market Closing Bell: Market snaps 4-day losing streak, Sensex rises 317 points, Nifty shy of 25,200 - Details From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers, with Sun Pharma adding 2.71 per cent.

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the four-day losing streak on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, amid optimism around the possibility of an interim trade agreement with the United States, which could lead to a moderation in tariff-related risks. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 317.45 points or 0.39 per cent up at 82,570.91. During the day, the index touched a high of 82,743.62 and a low of 82,221.74. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 25,195.80, a gain of 113.50 points or 0.45 per cent from the previous close.

From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers, with Sun Pharma adding 2.71 per cent.

On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Eternal, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards. HCL Tech was the biggest loser and fell 3.31 per cent.

Among sectors, almost all major sectoral indices traded in positive territory. Market breadth remained positive, with 2,475 stocks advancing, 1,422 declining, and 148 remaining unchanged, indicating broad-based buying interest across sectors.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the positive territory while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

"On the flip side, if the levels fall below 25,100 / 82,300, the market could retest the 50-day SMA at 25,000 / 82,000. Further downside may also continue, potentially dragging the market down to 24,850–24,800 / 81,600–81,500," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.17 per cent to USD 69.09 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,614.32 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,787.68 crore, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex dropped by 247.01 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 82,253.46. The Nifty settled lower by 67.55 points or 0.27 per cent to 25,082.30.