Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Market Closing Bell: Bull run continues as Sensex ends 1,000 points higher, Nifty near 25,500

Market Closing Bell: Bull run continues as Sensex ends 1,000 points higher, Nifty near 25,500

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,427.74 crore on a net basis on Wednesday. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to buy.

Market Closing Bell
Market Closing Bell Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty, recorded sharp gains on Thursday, June 26, 2025, even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to pare their holdings. The strong gains indicate growing optimism among traders and investors amid stability in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 1,000.36 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,755.87. During the day, it touched a high of 83,812.09. The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose 304.25 points to settle at 25,549. Earlier in the day, it had touched a high of 25,565.30.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,427.74 crore on a net basis on Wednesday. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to buy. According to exchange data, they bought equities worth Rs 2,372.96 crore.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Stock Market Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\