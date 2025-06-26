Market Closing Bell: Bull run continues as Sensex ends 1,000 points higher, Nifty near 25,500 Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,427.74 crore on a net basis on Wednesday. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to buy.

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty, recorded sharp gains on Thursday, June 26, 2025, even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to pare their holdings. The strong gains indicate growing optimism among traders and investors amid stability in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 1,000.36 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,755.87. During the day, it touched a high of 83,812.09. The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose 304.25 points to settle at 25,549. Earlier in the day, it had touched a high of 25,565.30.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,427.74 crore on a net basis on Wednesday. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to buy. According to exchange data, they bought equities worth Rs 2,372.96 crore.