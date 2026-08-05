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  4. Manipal Health IPO Listing Live UPDATES: Shares to debut on bourses today, here's what GMP suggests
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Manipal Health IPO Listing Live UPDATES: Shares to debut on bourses today, here's what GMP suggests

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

Ahead of the listing, Manipal Health's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3. Considering the upper price band of Rs 590, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 593, reflecting a grey market premium of 0.51 per cent.

Manipal Health IPO Listing Today.
Manipal Health IPO Listing Today. Image Source : X/@NSEIndia
Mumbai:

Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises are set to debut on bourses today, i.e. on August 5, 2026. The shares will officially begin public trading at 10 am, while a special pre-open session will be open between 9 am and 9:45 am. Meanwhile, the public issue was subscribed 4.92 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's IPO received bids for 44,30,73,025 shares against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 8.25 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.02 times. The price band for the issue was set at Rs 560-590 per share. 

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Live updates :Manipal Health IPO Listing

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  • 9:12 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    How does Manipal Health propose to utilise funds?

    The company proposes to utilise Rs 5,378 crore from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Fresh issue of Rs 8,000 crore

    The Bengaluru-based Manipal Health's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 8,000 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Manipal Health raised Rs 4,167 crore from anchor investors

    Ahead of the IPO, Manipal Health Enterprises garnered Rs 4,167 crore from anchor investors. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Allianz Global Investors Fund were among the prominent investors.

  • 8:38 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Manipal Health IPO GMP today ahead of listing on NSE, BSE

    Ahead of the listing, Manipal Health's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3. Considering the upper price band of Rs 590, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 593, reflecting a grey market premium of 0.51 per cent.

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