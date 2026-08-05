Manipal Health IPO Listing Live UPDATES: Shares to debut on bourses today, here's what GMP suggests

Mumbai:

Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises are set to debut on bourses today, i.e. on August 5, 2026. The shares will officially begin public trading at 10 am, while a special pre-open session will be open between 9 am and 9:45 am. Meanwhile, the public issue was subscribed 4.92 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's IPO received bids for 44,30,73,025 shares against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 8.25 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.02 times. The price band for the issue was set at Rs 560-590 per share.

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