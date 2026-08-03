Manipal Health IPO allotment expected to be finalised today, check step-by-step guide to know status

Mumbai:

Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Manipal Health IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Manipal Health’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Manipal Health IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Manipal Health allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Manipal Health IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Manipal Health IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Manipal Health IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Manipal Health IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Manipal Health IPO application will appear on the screen.

Manipal Health IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Manipal Health's unlisted shares are trading at a discounted price. The current GMP or grey market premium is Rs 583, a discount of Rs 7.