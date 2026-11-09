MakeMyTrip to enter India's stock market as it gets SEBI nod to float IPO, check important details

MakeMyTrip, a well-known name in the travel booking world, is set to list on Indian exchanges as the Nasdaq-listed firm's Indian subsidiary, MakeMyTrip (India) Ltd, also known as MMT India, has received market regulator SEBI's approval for an initial public offering (IPO). SEBI revealed this in an update on its website on Monday. MakeMyTrip (India) Ltd (MMT India) had filed draft papers with Sebi in July through the confidential route. After examining the draft documents, the regulator issued its final observations on November 6.

These SEBI comments are considered a crucial step in the IPO process. After that, the company can proceed with public issue preparations while staying within applicable regulations.

Parent company to sell its shares

Gurugram-headquartered MakeMyTrip, in a regulatory filing with Nasdaq, said the proposed IPO will involve the sale of equity shares of MMT India by its parent company, MakeMyTrip, and its wholly owned subsidiary, ibibo Group Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

MMT India to remain a subsidiary even after listing

Even after the IPO, MMT India will remain a subsidiary of MakeMyTrip. According to the company, MMT India's financial results will continue to be consolidated with the parent company's results, as before. This means that even after listing on the stock exchange, MMT India's accounts will remain part of MakeMyTrip's accounts.

"MakeMyTrip expects the proposed initial public offering and listing of MMT India to enhance its brand visibility and support MMT India's ability to incentivise and promote talent in a competitive technology recruitment landscape," the filing stated.

This means the company believes that listing in India will help its name reach more people and help it attract and retain good people in the competition for tech talent.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

The net proceeds that MakeMyTrip and ibibo Group Holdings expect to receive from the sale of MMT India shares are expected to strengthen the parent company's cash position.

According to the filing, MakeMyTrip will use the funds for long-term growth, strategic inorganic initiatives such as acquisitions, and buybacks of various securities, including convertible securities.

Nasdaq-listed travel services provider MakeMyTrip on Monday reported a net profit of USD 1.8 million for the second quarter ended September, driven by revenue growth.

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