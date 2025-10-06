Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Is Indian stock market open or closed on October 7? Check here Valmiki Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of the great sage Maharshi Valmiki, will be celebrated on October 7 across India. Several states have announced a public holiday, while stock markets will remain operational. The next market holiday falls on October 21 for Diwali.

Mumbai:

The birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki, revered as the Adi Kavi and author of the epic Ramayana, will be celebrated across several Indian states on Tuesday (October 7). The day marks the remembrance of the great sage and poet whose teachings and literary contributions hold a timeless place in Indian culture and spirituality. To commemorate the occasion, several state governments have declared a public holiday for schools, colleges, banks and government offices on Tuesday. Various cultural events, devotional gatherings and processions are also expected to be held to honour the life and teachings of Maharshi Valmiki.

While government institutions and banks will observe the holiday, stock markets in India will remain open on October 7. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function as usual. The next market holiday will be observed on October 21 on the occasion of Diwali.

Here are the stock market holidays left for this year:

Day Date Holiday/Event October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali October 22, 2025 Wednesday Diwali - Balipratipada November 5, 2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurab (Guru Nanak Jayanti) December 25, 2025 Thursday Christmas

Stock markets on October 6

On Monday, stock markets rallied for the third consecutive day with benchmark Sensex climbing 583 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,000-level following value buying in IT and financial shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12. During the day, it zoomed 639.25 points or 0.78 per cent to 81,846.42. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged by 183.40 points or 0.74 per cent to 25,077.65. Nifty has advanced 466 points or 1.89 per cent in three sessions to regain the 25,000 level on Monday on value buying by investors.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers. However, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Titan were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped nearly 5 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays.

