Shares of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, made a muted stock market debut today, listing at Rs 133.15 on the BSE, down 2.10 per cent from the issue price of Rs 136. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 134, down 1.47 per cent. The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 88,123.50 crore. The stock fell further after listing and touched the low of Rs 132.30. However, it saw buying at these levels and gained to hit a high of Rs 137.20, a gain of Rs 4.05, or 3.04 per cent, from the listing price and Rs 1.20, or 0.88 per cent, from the issue price.

IPO subscribed 1.52 times subscription

Earlier, the IPO was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Monday. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 8,981-crore IPO received bids for 74,86,87,060 shares against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer, translating into 1.52 times subscription.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 4.95 times, while the non-institutional investors quota received 66 per cent subscription. The portion for retail investors was booked 46 per cent.

Raised Rs 2,295 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, Mahanadi Coalfields raised Rs 2,295 crore from anchor investors. The company has allotted 16,87,68,255 equity shares at Rs 136 apiece to anchor investors, comprising 53 funds, according to a circular uploaded on the stock exchanges. Investors participating in the anchor round include Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which was allotted shares worth Rs 568 crore and Nippon Life India Trustee, which received shares worth nearly Rs 500 crore across its two schemes.

Other investors included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Invesco Mutual Fund, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, General Insurance Corporation of India, Bajaj Life Insurance and SBI General Insurance.

The listing is part of Coal India's broader plan to unlock value from its subsidiaries through the capital markets.

MCL will become the third Coal India subsidiary to tap the public markets this year. Coal India has already listed Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in January, while the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd opened in March.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)