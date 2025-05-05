M&M Q4 Results: Company declares Rs 25.3 dividend, PAT rises 20% YoY M&M Q4 Results: The total expenses of the company in the quarter under review came higher at Rs 39,113.61 crore as against Rs 32,172.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Mumbai:

Mahindra & Mahindra, India's leading automobile manufacturer, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,295 crore in the quarter ending March 2025. This is an increase of around 20 per cent from Rs 2,754.08 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Similarly, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 42,585.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35,373.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

The total expenses of the company in the quarter under review came higher at Rs 39,113.61 crore as against Rs 32,172.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

M&M Q4 Results: Key Highlights

F25 Consolidated Revenue at Rs 1,59,211 crore, up 14 per cent

F25 Consolidated PAT at Rs 12,929 crore, up 20 per cent

F25 ROE at 18.1 per cent, EPS at Rs 115.1 (in line with commitments)

Q4 auto volumes at 253k (includes sale by LMM or Last Mile Mobility & MEAL or Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited), up 18 per cent; UV volumes at 149k, up 18 per cent

Q4 rev market share at 23.5 per cent, up 310 bps

Commenting on the quarterly results, Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director, M&M Ltd. said, the company has delivered strong growth on the back of stellar execution in F25.

"Auto and Farm continue to gain market share and expand profitability. TechM is making commendable progress towards its dual objectives of strengthening client positioning and margin expansion. MMFSL has maintained GS3 under 4% as committed, remains focused on controls and has delivered 33% growth in profits. Our Growth Gems are scaling up well. We continue to build strong businesses which will deliver significant value to our stakeholders," he said.

M&M Dividend

The board of directors of the company has also recommended a dividend of Rs 25.3 or 506 per cent per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.

Mahindra and Mahindra Share Price

Meanwhile, the stock of the company is trading in the green. The counter opened in green at Rs 2,940.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 2,930.35. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 3,043.65.