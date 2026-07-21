Lucknow's infrastructure push gives home buyers more options along emerging real estate corridors

Lucknow:

For years, Gomti Nagar was almost synonymous with luxury housing in Lucknow. Buyers looking for an upscale address rarely looked much beyond it. Today, the city's luxury housing story is extending beyond its traditional addresses. As roads improve, new neighbourhoods take shape, and commercial activity spreads across the city, locations such as Gomti Nagar Extension, Shaheed Path, Sultanpur Road and Ayodhya Road are steadily finding their place in conversations that were once reserved for a handful of established addresses.

The shift has gathered pace alongside Lucknow's infrastructure push. The development of Shaheed Path, Kisan Path and the Outer Ring Road, along with better access to the airport and the Purvanchal Expressway, has made several parts of the city more accessible. At the same time, schools, hospitals, retail centres and entertainment hubs have expanded alongside residential development, giving buyers greater confidence to invest beyond Lucknow's traditional luxury neighbourhoods. According to ANAROCK Research, average residential prices in the city have increased from around Rs 3,890 per sq. ft. in 2021 to nearly Rs 6,380 per sq. ft. in 2025, reflecting sustained demand and improving market confidence.

Connectivity to commercial hubs

The effectiveness of such changes is visible across Gomti Nagar Extension and Shaheed Path. Although both corridors are strengthening Lucknow's luxury housing market, they are attracting buyers for different reasons. Gomti Nagar Extension continues to remain the right corridor for people looking for luxury homes in an existing part of the city. At the same time, Shaheed Path has become a preferred location for luxury apartments because of its connectivity to commercial hubs, educational institutions and the airport.

According to Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group, infrastructure has always been the single biggest catalyst of a city's real estate market.

"We have seen this in Delhi-NCR, where the expansion of the metro network unlocked entirely new growth corridors. Today, Lucknow is on a similar growth trajectory. The city's real estate market is no longer defined by affordable housing alone. It has evolved into a premium, aspiration-led market, driven by improving infrastructure, rising incomes, and changing lifestyle preferences. We are witnessing this transformation on the ground. Micro-markets such as Gomti Nagar Extension, Sultanpur Road, and the Outer Ring Road have recorded property price appreciation of nearly 15–20 per cent in recent years, reflecting strong demand for premium and integrated living. The proposed expansion of the Lucknow Metro is expected to be a significant catalyst for the city's next phase of growth. By enhancing connectivity between emerging residential corridors and established commercial hubs, it will accelerate mixed-use developments, strengthen commercial real estate activity, and unlock new investment opportunities. More importantly, it will further position Lucknow as one of North India's most future-ready and high-potential real estate destinations," Goel said.

Rise of low-density, plotted luxury

Each of these locations, however, is attracting a different type of luxury buyer. Sultanpur Road is seeing growing interest from those who prefer plotted developments and low-density communities over high-rise living. Better connectivity through Kisan Path has improved access to the corridor, while its relatively open surroundings continue to appeal to buyers looking for larger homes, privacy and a lifestyle centred around open spaces.

Preksha Singh, CEO, Agrasheel Infratech, said, "Luxury homebuyers are placing greater emphasis on the quality of everyday living. Along with good connectivity, they are looking for spacious layouts, greener surroundings and communities that offer a sense of openness. Sultanpur Road has steadily gained attention because it offers this balance while benefiting from improving infrastructure. We believe demand for well-planned, low-density developments will continue to grow as buyer preferences become more lifestyle-oriented.”

Eastward expansion and high-yield potential

Ayodhya Road is emerging as an investment-led market. As road infrastructure improves and urban development moves eastwards, the corridor is beginning to attract investors looking at the city's next phase of growth. While it is still at an earlier stage than some of Lucknow's established luxury locations, improving connectivity and planned development are strengthening its long-term investment potential.

“The expectations of luxury homebuyers have changed significantly over the past few years. Along with larger residences, buyers today are looking for privacy, security, curated amenities and professionally managed communities that support a premium lifestyle. Corridors such as Shaheed Path and Gomti Nagar Extension have emerged as strong markets for this segment because they are able to accommodate modern, high-rise luxury developments alongside established urban infrastructure,” said Sumit Choudhary, VP, Rise Infraventures.

According to ANAROCK Research, Lucknow recorded around 27,700 housing sales between 2021 and 2025, while unsold inventory declined significantly during the same period, reflecting healthy buyer demand. The city's residential market has also seen consistent price appreciation over the last four years, encouraging developers to introduce a wider mix of luxury housing across emerging locations.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)