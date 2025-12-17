Logistics stocks below Rs 50 trades in green post this update, check share price and other details Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of logistics solutions company, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, traded in green even as stock markets remained volatile amid mixed global cues and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 21.50 against the previous close of Rs 21.52 on the BSE. However, it bounced back amid firm buying and touched the high of Rs 21.98, representing a gain of 21.37 per cent gain from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 21.67 with a 0.70 per cent rise, even as the Sensex was down by 180.16 points to 84,499.70. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,351.36 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 21.60 and later touched an intraday low and high of Rs 21.33 and Rs 21.94, respectively.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has gained 994.44 per cent in the last 5 years and 37.15 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 7.39 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 2.65 per cent against the positive return of 7.61 per cent by the benchmark index.

What's behind the rally

The recent action in the stock comes as brokerage firm Khandwala Securities has initiated coverage on this stock with a 'BUY' rating. The brokerage has set a 12-month target price of Rs 26.85 per share, implying an upside potential of approximately 25 per cent from current levels.

According to the report, the stock is trading at a P/E of 25.6 times FY27E EPS, which is a discount to the logistics and infrastructure sector average P/E of 32 times.

Earlier, the company reported weak results for the September 2025 quarter, with sales falling 66.36 per cent to Rs 124.33 crore, compared to Rs 369.55 crore in the same quarter last year.

