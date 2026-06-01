Logistics stock under Rs 50 on investors' radar as company's net profit climbed, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-headquartered logistics and finance firm Sindhu Trade Links Limited are on investors' radar as the company has announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. For the full financial year, the company clocked a total revenue from operations of Rs 423.74. This marks a moderate contraction compared to the total revenue of RS 485.50 crore posted in the preceding fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. After accounting for a net tax expense of Rs 8.61 crore, the standalone net profit after tax (PAT) concluded at Rs 24.57 crore, down from Rs 38.50 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Q4 earning highlights

However, the company demonstrated steady quarterly growth. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the revenue from operations stood at Rs 101.70 crore, up from Rs 95.33 crore in the sequential quarter ended December 31, 2025. However, it recorded lower turnover than the Rs 134.21 crore earned in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's net profit for Q4FY26 climbed sequentially to Rs 8.19 crore, marking an improvement over the Rs 5.75 crore logged in Q3FY25. In the same quarter last year (Q4FY25), the company had suffered a net loss of Rs 7.31 crore.

Share price of the stock

The stock ended the volatile trading session in the red. Amid a positive start of the benchmark indices, the stock opened in green at Rs 16.97 against the previous close of Rs 26.71 on the BSE. It gained to touch the high of Rs 26.98 but later fell to hit the low of Rs 25.66, representing a fall of Rs 1.05 or 3.93 per cent. It ended the trading session at Rs 25.95 with a fall of Rs 0.76 or 2.85 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,001.31 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 39.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.72. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has surged 1,178.33 per cent in five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 30.21 per cent as against the dip of 12.82 per cent in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ | Railway passengers alert: Snacks to cost more at Central Railway stations from June 1

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)