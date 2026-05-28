Logistics stock under Rs 50 in focus as company announces financial results for Q4

Mumbai:

Shares of global logistics player Tiger Logistics (India) will be in focus on Friday as the company has announced its financial results for the January-March quarter of FY26. The stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 35.99, a fall of Rs 0.63 or 1.72 per cent from the previous close of Rs 36.62 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 36.59 and 35.04, respectively. The company announced its quarterly audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, after market hours on Thursday. As today is a market holiday on the occasion of Bakrid, the stock will be in focus on Friday.

Financial Results 2026

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported a 6.8 per cent increase in operational revenue, rising to Rs 57,282.10 lakh (572.82 crore) from Rs 53,630.50 (536.30 crore) lakh in the previous fiscal year. Total annual income followed a similar upward trajectory, touching Rs 58,117.67 lakhs. However, annual net profit (PAT) contracted by 20.3 per cent, coming in at Rs 2,151.51 lakhs compared to Rs 2,700.80 lakhs in FY25.

It has reported a 65.53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit to Rs 2.22 crore in the January-March quarter. The net profit was 6.44 crore a year earlier.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 64.51, touched on June 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 22.87, hit on March 23, 2206.

Technically, the stock traded lower than the 5-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 50.96. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the BSE had placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)