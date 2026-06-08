Logistics stock to be in focus as company retains investment-grade credit ratings: What does it mean?

Mumbai:

Shares of Tiger Logistics, a global logistics player with expertise in handling domestic and international cargo import and export projects, will be in focus today, i.e., on June 8, 2026, as the company announced it has retained its investment-grade credit ratings from Infomerics amid market volatility and global trade disruption. According to the information shared with exchanges, Infomerics Valuation and Rating Limited has reaffirmed its long-term credit rating of IVR A- and short-term credit rating of IVR A2+ for bank facilities aggregating ₹45 crore. The rating agency has revised the outlook on the company to negative, citing profitability pressures and working capital challenges amid global trade disruptions and volatility in the logistics sector.

What does it mean for the company?

According to the company, the reaffirmation of the rating reflects its established presence in the freight forwarding and logistics solutions segment, its asset‑light business model, moderate capital structure and experienced management.

Share price history

The stock ended the last volatile trading session in green at Rs 34.88 with a gain of Rs 1.42 or 4.24 per cent from the previous close of Rs 33.46 on the BSE. During the day, the scrip had touched an intraday high of Rs 35.13 and a low of Rs 33. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 368.77 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock gained 2.83 per cent to close at Rs 34.46.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 64.51, touched on June 9, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 22.87.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 48.76. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong return of 696.35 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 4.12 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)