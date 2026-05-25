Logistics stock in green as company approves major strategic acquisitions, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Links Limited (STLL) are in focus as the company has announced updates related to corporate restructuring and asset consolidation plan post a board meeting. Amid these updates, the stock opened in the red at Rs 27 against the previous close of Rs 27.08 on the BSE. However, the stock witnessed buying at this lower and jumped to hit the intraday high of Rs 27.60, representing a gain of Rs 0.52 or 1.92 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 27.16 with a gain of 0.30 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,187.88 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 27.19 and touched the intraday highs and lows of Rs 26.71, respectively.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 39.25, hit on July 7, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.72, touched on January 27, 2026.

The counter has been gaining over the last two days, rising 2.15 per cent in the period.

To acquire stake in Advent Coal

According to the information shared, the company will acquire a 78.26 per cent stake in Singapore-based Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd. This will represent 16,477 equity shares. Advent Coal effectively holds a 100 per cent economic interest in the massive MEC Coal Project in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, which includes a 130 km logistics corridor to a deep-sea port.

As part of this deal, the company will issue up to 30,04,55,030 fully paid-up Equity Shares on a preferential basis to the selling shareholders. The shares are priced at a face value of Re 1 with a premium of Rs 22.20 per share.

Expanding its operations capacity

The company is also expanding its domestic operational capacity by acquiring a 50.10 per cent stake in Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited, an established mine developer and operator with a top-line revenue of Rs 1,088.53 crore in FY 2024-25. The total transaction is valued at Rs 225.45 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)