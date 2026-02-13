Logistics stock in focus post Q3FY26 results, here's who it trades amid broader market weakness

Mumbai:

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, a small-cap logistics solutions company, has remained on investors’ radar since the announcement of its third-quarter results. The stock had surged 15 per cent after the results were declared on Thursday. However, on Friday, February 13, the stock traded at Rs 34.01 on the NSE, down 8.62 per cent or Rs 3.21. On the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 34, down 8.28 per cent or Rs 3.07.

Q3FY26 Financial Performance

The company’s net profit declined to Rs 59.4 million, compared to Rs 84.2 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue fell 13.4 per cent year-on-year. The decline was primarily attributed to a slight increase in operating expenses and finance costs.

Finance costs rose to Rs 14.7 million from Rs 0.95 million in the previous nine months. However, the overall trend for the first nine months remained stable.

Expenses Breakdown

Total expenses in Q3FY26 stood at Rs 133.166 crore, compared to Rs 151.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating expenses formed the largest component at Rs 123 crore.

Employee benefits expenses increased to Rs 5.7 crore from Rs 4.66 crore a year earlier. Finance costs also rose significantly, from Rs 95.27 lakh to Rs 1.47 crore.

Broader Market Weakness

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, dragged down by sharp losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60, with technology stocks extending selling pressure from the previous session.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 108.42 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors were also net buyers of stocks worth Rs 276.85 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 67.41 per barrel.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 558.72 points to settle at 83,674.92. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 146.65 points to end at 25,807.20.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.