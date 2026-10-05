Logistics stock ends in green amid rally in benchmark index, update on internal transfer of equity

Shares of logistics and trading firm Sindhu Trade Links Limited ended the session in the green amid a rally in the benchmark indices and an update by the company on the realignment of its equity stake via inter-se off-market transfers. The counter began the session in the green at Rs 22.57, up from the previous close of Rs 22.13 on the BSE. During the day, it touched the intraday high of Rs 22.59 and a low of Rs 21.90. The counter closed at Rs 22.59, up Rs 0.46 (2.08 per cent), and the company's market cap stood at Rs 4,161.95 crore.

Key transaction details

The transactions involved the reallocation of 64,772,092 equity shares, representing around 3.51 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, between buyers and sellers within the promoter group.

According to regulatory disclosures filed under Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Regulations, 2011, the transactions were executed on September 30, 2026. The overall promoter group holding and total paid-up equity capital of the company remain unchanged at Rs 184.24 crore.

The company informed exchanges that Vir Sen Sindhu acquired 3.43 crore equity shares and post-acquisition his holding increased from 10.81 crore shares to 14.24 crore shares. Rudra Sen Sindhu acquired 3.04 crore equity shares, equivalent to a 1.65 per cent stake.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 34.48. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock outperformed the sector by 0.55 per cent and technically traded lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 72.31 per cent in five years but has corrected 13.48 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 13.35 per cent as against the correction of 15.03 per cent in the benchmark index.

Earlier, the company announced it has acquired controlling stakes in Advent Coal Resources Pte Ltd and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd (SMASL) for a total of Rs 922.50 crore.

The acquisition has bolstered the company's integrated mining platform, scaling its coal, logistics, and infrastructure capabilities while solidifying its presence in the Indonesian coal market.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)