LIC share price jumps over 2% even in weak market as company's net profit rises 23% to Rs 13,492 crore

Mumbai:

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are trading higher today, even as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined in early trade, dragged down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices. The action in the stock comes as the company has posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,492 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. While the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 235.36 points to 78,699.80 in early trade, the 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 24.30 points to 24,608.25. Amid this weakness in the market, LIC's share opened in the green at Rs 393.25, up Rs 5.7, or 1.47 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 387.55 on the BSE.

Amid firm buying, the stock gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 397, a gain of 2.44 per cent. Last seen, the stock was Rs 392.70, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,96,765.32 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 468.30, hit on November 7, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 361, touched on April 2, 2026.

LIC quarterly results

According to information shared with exchanges, the company has posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,492 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. It had posted a profit of Rs 10,987 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter improved to Rs 2,37,848 crore from Rs 2,22,864 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on quarterly numbers, CEO & MD R Doraiswamy said the total premium income in the June quarter was Rs 1,27,250 crore as compared to Rs 1,19,200 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a growth of 6.

Just very recently, the Government of India sold an additional 6.5 per cent of shares through an offer for sale (OFS), which has been well received by the markets.

LIC share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 44.63 per cent in five years and 19.03 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 2.63 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen 7.83 per cent as against the fall of 7.78 per cent in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ:

RBI changes fixed deposits rules, to be applicable from October 1: What FD investors must know

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)