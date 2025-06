LIC-owned NBFC stock gains as company approves raising funds via allocation of commercial papers According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has approved the allotment of 600 listed commercial papers, each with a face value of Rs 5 lakh.

Mumbai:

Shares of LIC-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital gained on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, after the company informed exchanges that its board has approved raising funds.

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has approved the allotment of 600 listed commercial papers, each with a face value of Rs 5 lakh.