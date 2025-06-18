LIC-backed this NBFC fully redeems, repay commercial papers - Check details Paisalo Digital posted a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit in the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 at Rs 45 crore.

Mumbai:

Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) company Paisalo Digital has informed exchanges that it has fully redeemed and repaid commercial papers. As per the information shared, the company has fully redeemed and repaid commercial paper worth Rs 30 crore on the date of maturity. Following this, the counter gained around 2 per cent in today's trading session after the company announced that it has fully redeemed and repaid commercial paper.

The counter opened at Rs 31.70 apiece on June 18, as compared to the previous close of Rs 30.98. Soon after that, the stock price fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 30.51.

“ In accordance with SEBI Operational Circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated August 10, 2021 (updated as on April 13, 2022), please be informed that the Company on June 18, 2025 has fully redeemed and repaid Commercial Papers,” the company said in the filing.

The company had announced the allotment of commercial papers worth 30 crore on June 13, 2025. “ We wish to inform you that on June 13, 2025 the Operations and Finance Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited has made an allotment of following Commercial Papers,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Paisalo Digital Q4 results 2025

Paisalo Digital posted a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit in the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 at Rs 45 crore. The net profit of the company was Rs 36 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s net interest income (NII) saw a 41 per cent YoY growth, standing at Rs 96 crore, while total interest income for the March 2025 quarter rose to Rs 178.09 crore from Rs 147.73 crore in Q4 FY24.

Earlier this year, the company said that it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.