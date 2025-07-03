Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)-backed NBFC (non-banking financial company) firm Paisalo Digital has informed exchanges that it has allotted commercial papers to the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday, July 3, 2025. The commercial papers have been allotted on a private placement basis to the state-owned bank and will be redeemed on September 4, following a 63-day tenure.
LIC-backed this NBFC allots commercial paper worth Rs 30 crore to State Bank of India
Mumbai:
