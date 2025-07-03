Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. LIC-backed this NBFC allots commercial paper worth Rs 30 crore to State Bank of India

LIC-backed this NBFC allots commercial paper worth Rs 30 crore to State Bank of India

The commercial papers have been allotted on a private placement basis to the state-owned bank and will be redeemed on September 4, following a 63-day tenure.

NBFC stock is in focus.
NBFC stock is in focus. Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)-backed NBFC (non-banking financial company) firm Paisalo Digital has informed exchanges that it has allotted commercial papers to the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday, July 3, 2025. The commercial papers have been allotted on a private placement basis to the state-owned bank and will be redeemed on September 4, following a 63-day tenure.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Sbi State Bank Of India Stock Nbfc
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\