LIC-backed stock gains as promoter increases stake in the company - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of LIC-backed smallcap Paisalo Digital are in action as its promoter company, Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd, has increased its stake in the firm by 0.5 per cent, acquiring 45 lakh shares. In an exchange filing, the company said that Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt. Ltd has bought 45 lakh shares with a face value of Re 1 each on September 11, 2025. Post this acquisition, the promoter's stake has increased to 18.17 per cent. Earlier to this, the stake of the company was 17.67 per cent. At the same time, LIC has 77,59,511 shares as of the June 2025 quarter, which shows a 1.12 per cent stake in the company.

Share Price Today

The stock started today's trading session in the green at Rs 38.24 against the previous close of Rs 37.99 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 39.78. This is a gain of 4.7 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 4.74 per cent in the period.

Paisalo Digital is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has surged 180.51 per cent in 10 years and 82 per cent in five years. While the stock has gained 20 per cent in two years, it has corrected 37 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 22 per cent.

Share Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty recorded marginal gains in early trade on Monday, but later faced highly volatile trends and were quoting flat amid profit-taking after a sharp rally last week.

Markets are awaiting the outcome of this week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 93.81 points to 81,998.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 24.45 points to 25,138.45. Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 10.06 points down at 81,904.31, and the Nifty traded 12.65 points lower at 25,099.90.

