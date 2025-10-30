LIC-backed NBFC to raise Rs 150 crore via non-convertible debentures - Check full details Earlier, the non-banking financial company said it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

Mumbai:

LIC-backed Paisalo Digital Ltd, a smallcap company in the NBFC sector, has informed exchanges that the operations and finance committee of the board of directors has approved the issuance of two new debenture series. In the first series, the company will issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an interest rate of 8.45 per cent. These debentures will be sold through private placement on the EBP platform. A total of 7,500 debentures will be issued, priced at Rs 1 lakh each.

Expected Allotment Date

This will raise up to Rs 75 crore. This includes a base issue of Rs 25 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 50 crore. These debentures will be listed on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and have a tenure of two years. The expected allotment date for the debentures is November 6, 2025, and they will be redeemed after two years. Investors will receive an annual interest rate of 8.45 per cent, payable annually. These debentures are unsecured, meaning the company has not pledged any assets for them.

NCD Interest Rate

In the second series, the company will issue non-convertible debentures with an interest rate of 8.50 per cent. These will also be sold through private placement via the EBP platform. This series will also consist of 7,500 debentures, each for Rs 1 lakh, raising a total of Rs 75 crore.

This debenture also has a base issue of Rs 25 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 50 crore. These debentures will also be listed on the BSE and have a tenure of three years.

Allotment is also scheduled for November 6, 2025. The amount will be repaid after three years. Investors will receive an interest rate of 8.50% per annum, paid once a year. These debentures are also unsecured.

Earlier, the non-banking financial company said it has serviced over 59 lakh customers, with transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

