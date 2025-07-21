LIC-backed NBFC firm declared Q1 results, stake of LIC, SBI Life Insurance remain steady Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) firm Paisalo Digital has announced its quarterly results on Monday, July 21, 2025, and reported a 13.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY)rise in its net profit in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 to Rs 47.17 crore. The company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago was Rs 41.49 crore. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company's revenue from operations increased by 17.24 per cent to Rs 218.71 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 186.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock ended the session in the red at Rs 30.99 on the BSE. This is a fall of 0.58 per cent from the previous close of Rs 31.17. During the day, the counter hit an intraday high of Rs 31.80 and a low of Rs 30.84.

On the NSE, the stock ended the session at Rs 30.96, with a fall of 0.64 per cent.

Stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 0.71 per cent in the period. Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 75.55, hit on July 19, 2024, and the 52-week low of the stock is Rs 29.40.

Stake Of LIC, SBI Life Insurance Remain Steady

As per BSE data, SBI Life held 7.75 lakh shares, while LIC held 6.2 crore shares in the company. They have been holding stakes since September 2020, according to the latest available data.