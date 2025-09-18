LIC-backed NBFC firm completes FCCB conversion, paid-up equity capital rises to Rs 90.95 crore The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 76.02. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Life Insurance Corporation of India-backed Paisalo Digital, a non-banking financial company, has informed exchanges that its board of directors have approved the allotment of over 74 lakh equity shares upon conversion of 4,000 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB).

“... on September 17, 2025 the FCCB Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited has considered and approved the allotment 74,03,585 Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each upon conversion of 4000 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) as per the Conversion Notice received in accordance with the terms of the FCCBs set out in Offering Circular,” the filing reads.

Increase In Paid-up Equity Capital

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the fully paid-up equity capital of the company has increased from Rs 90,21,18,289 consisting of 90,21,18,289 equity shares of Re 1 each to Rs 90,95,21,874 consisting of 90,95,21,874 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Share Price Today

The stock began the trading session with a gain at Rs 39.71, up from its previous close of Rs 39.35 on the BSE. The scrip surged further to touch the intraday high of Rs 41.32. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.78 per cent in the period. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened in green at Rs 39.38 and touched an intraday high of Rs 41.34 and an intraday low of Rs 38.90.

Technically, Paisalo Digital is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 76.02. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock Market Today

Earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged today, propelled by buying in IT stocks. The positive start came after the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points and signalled the possibility of two additional rate reductions this year.