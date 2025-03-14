LG Electronics India IPO get SEBI's approval: 10 things to know about Rs 15,000 crore issue LG Electronics India IPO: LG Electronics India has two manufacturing units in India - Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Pune, Maharashtra.

LG Electronics India IPO: LG Electronics India Ltd, a subsidiary of the South Korean chaebol LG, has received approval from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO), news agency PTI reported.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the IPO