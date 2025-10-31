Lenskart IPO GMP Today: Public issue opens for subscription, check price band and important dates Lenskart IPO GMP Today: Ahead of the IPO, the company garnered a good response from anchor investors by receiving bids of around Rs 68,000 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions is now open for subscription. Ahead of the IPO, the company received a strong response from anchor investors, garnering bids of around Rs 68,000 crore. This is nearly 10 times the issue size of Rs 7,278 crore, and 20 times the anchor book size of more than Rs 3,200 crore. Among the investors were BlackRock, Fidelity, Nomura, and Goldman Sachs. According to the information available, SBI Mutual Fund has invested Rs 100 crore in a pre-IPO funding round.

As a part of the OFS, promoters -- Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, and investors -- SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP -- would offload shares.

Lenskart IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 382-402 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). IT has a lot size of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Lenskart IPO Subscription Date

The company's Rs 7,278 crore IPO will be open for public subscription on October 31 and conclude on November 4. The bidding for anchor investors would open for a day on October 30, according to a public announcement.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Date

According to the information shared, the basis for the allotment is expected to be finalised on November 6, 2025.

Lenskart IPO Listing Date

Lenskart will make its debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on November 10.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Lenskart Solutions' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 71. Considering the upper price band of Rs 401, the shares of the company are expected to list at around Rs 473, reflecting a grey market premium of 17.66 per cent.

