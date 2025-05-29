Leela Hotels IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check status on BSE | Latest GMP Leela Hotels IPO allotment: The initial share sale of Schloss Bangalore received 4.50 times subscription on the last day of the three-day bidding process.

Mumbai:

Retail investors who applied for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts owner Schloss Bangalore are now waiting for the allotment status. According to reports, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today, i.e. on May 29, 2025. Once finalised, investors will be able to check the status online using their PAN on the official website of the BSE and the official registrar to the issue, KFin Technologies.

The initial share sale of Schloss Bangalore received 4.50 times subscription on the last day of the three-day bidding process. As per the data available on the NSE, the IPO received bids for 20,96,73,206 shares against 4,66,10,169 shares on offer.

Leela Hotels IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Leela Hotels IPO in this case.)

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Leela Hotels IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Leela Hotels IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies

KFin Technologies is the official registrar of the mainboard issue.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KFin Technologies or click on this - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select Leela Hotels IPO from the drop-down down.

Step 3: You will have to provide details like PAN or application no.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of the Leela Hotels IPO application will appear on the screen.

Leela Hotels IPO expected listing date

The shares of Leela Hotels IPO will list on both the exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE. The shares are expected to be listed on June 2, 2025.

Leela Hotels IPO GMP

Leela Hotels IPO today is Rs 7. This indicates shares were trading at Rs 442 with a premium of Rs 7 in the grey market, according to InvestorGain. The issue has a price band of Rs 413-435 per share.