LED stock sees a rebound after company announces quarterly results, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of LED manufacturer MIC Electronics gained on Monday amid a rally in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, tracking a surge in Sun Pharma and a positive trend in global equity markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 546.64 points to 77,210.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 169.55 points to 24,067.50. The action also comes as the company has announced financial results for the January-March quarter. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 40, down from the previous close of Rs 40.82 on the BSE. However, the witnessed buying at lower levels and amid a spurt in trading volume by 1.20 per cent, it touched the high of Rs 42.09, representing a gain of Rs 1.27 or 3.11 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 41.33, with a gain of Rs 0.51 or 1.25 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 994.17 crore.

On the national stock exchange, it started the trading session at Rs 39.80, down from the previous close of Rs 40.81. It later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 42.30 and 39.69, respectively. The counter has gained after two days of consecutive fall and has outperformed by 0.66 per cent.

Relative strength index

Technically, the stock is trading above the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages but below the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 59.83. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly results

The company's net sales were Rs 50.79 crore in March 2026, up 80.98 per cent from Rs 28.07 crore in March 2025. Quarterly Net Loss at Rs 18.42 crore in March 2026 down 618.45 per cent from Rs 3.55 crore in March 2025.

EBITDA stands at Rs 13.63 crore in March 2026, up 57.57 per cent from Rs 8.65 crore in March 2025. MIC Electronics shares closed at 40.81 on April 23, 2026 (NSE) and has given 25.73 returns over the last 6 months and -32.01 per cent over the last 12 months.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)