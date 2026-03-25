LED stock hits upper circuit ahead of board meeting, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of MIC Electronics Ltd, a small-cap company engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of LED video displays, lighting products, and electronic and telecommunications equipment, hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent today. The stock, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 800 crore, is trading at Rs 33.23 on the BSE, marking a rise of five per cent.

Board Meeting Scheduled for March 30, 2026

In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Tuesday, the company stated that its board of directors will meet on March 30, 2026. Several important decisions are expected to be considered during the meeting.

Acquisitions and Key Proposals Under Review

The company will consider acquiring an 89.65 per cent stake in Singapore-based Neo Semi SG Pte. Ltd. and a 43.05 per cent stake in Refit Global Private Limited. These transactions are proposed to be executed through a share swap.

Apart from these acquisitions, the company may also make decisions regarding a change in the position of Dipayan Mohanty, fixing the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, appointing a scrutineer, and transferring certain shares of its subsidiary, MICK Digital India Limited.

Business Restructuring Plans

The company also plans to transfer its lighting and medical divisions to MICK Digital India Limited. A final decision on all these proposals will be taken during the upcoming board meeting.

Mixed Financial Performance in Q3 FY26

Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components maker MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80 per cent year-on-year to Rs 90.23 crore from Rs 50 crore a year ago. However, net profit declined 13.36 per cent on a quarterly basis to Rs 1.88 crore.

Margins Under Pressure Despite Growth

Despite strong revenue growth, the company’s profitability remains under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40 per cent in Q2 FY26 from 10.06 per cent, while PAT margins fell to 2.08 per cent from 5.73 per cent.

Share price history

The stock has declined nearly 45 per cent over the past year, even as the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised concerns among investors about whether the company’s strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profitability in the long term.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)